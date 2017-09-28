The Cher Show Will Strut Onto Broadway in Fall 2018

Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

You might have heard the rumors, or seen Cher’s tweets about it, but finally, everything is confirmed: The Cher Show, a musical about Cher featuring the music of Cher starring three different versions of Cher, is officially coming to Broadway in fall 2018. The show’s producers Flody Suarez and Jeffrey Seller announced that the musical will have an out-of-town run in Chicago starting June 12, 2018, before transferring to New York’s Neil Simon Theatre that fall. Rick Elice is writing the book for the jukebox musical, while Jason Moore is directing, Christopher Gattelli is choreographing, and Daryl Waters will provide arrangements and musical supervision. According to the New York Times, The Cher Show is less a straightforward biography, and more structured as a variety show, with three different actresses playing the Grammy, Oscar, and Emmy winner — who’ll likely be in the race for a Tony, depending on how the show’s credits work out — at different ages (think Three Tall Women, but they’re all five-foot-nine and covered in sequins). Our only demand is that the show’s playbills be written entirely in emoji.