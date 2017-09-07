History can often be unsexy, though if Hollywood has proven one thing over the course of a century, it’s that movies can make any part of the past hot. Just look at The Current War, which depicts the 1880s battle between Thomas Edison (Benedict Cumberbatch) and George Westinghouse (Michael Shannon) for domination in electrical distribution. The two men were certainly titans in their day, but hot they were not. Enter Cumberbatch (with an “I want an Academy Award” American accent) and Shannon to spice things up. Oh, and Nikola Tesla is there, too, played by Nicholas Hoult so as to be sure the inventor’s looks aren’t forgotten in the way his legacy was. The Current War hits theaters November 24.