The It Sequel Will Arrive After Labor Day In 2019

The post-Labor Day weekend was so good to the new It that New Line is betting on that window again for the second installment of its money printing machine. The sequel to the screen update of Stephen King’s classic horror tale will debut on September 6, 2019, which is almost two years to the day after Andy Muschietti’s reboot scored its record-breaking $185 million opening weekend at the global box office. The director is attached to other projects, but has said finishing It will be his top priority going forward. The studio is clearly on the same page as Muschietti, since we’ll see more It in just two years, and because the first movie recently eclipsed The Exorcist as the highest grossing horror film of all time.

The adult players for the Losers Club have not been chosen yet, but Muschietti has said that flashbacks will play a big role in the sequel, so you can expect to see the endearing kid cast once more. He’s also promised an exploration into the origins of the It creature. It’s a great time to be an evil dancing clown, but maybe an even better time to be Stephen King.