The Last Tycoon Becomes the Latest Series to Be Canceled By Amazon

Photo: Adam Rose/Amazon Video

Tip your stylish fedora out of respect. The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that Amazon chose to cancel The Last Tycoon after one season, reportedly owing to the period drama’s expensive production costs. In fact, the streaming network hopes to do some “larger belt-tightening” in the upcoming months until it finds a “large-scale hit” — as evidenced by its recent decision to also cancel Z: The Beginning of Everything, ﻿the equally-pricey Christina Ricci series about Zelda Fitzgerald, after its initial renewal.

Based on the unfinished novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald — are two canceled shows enough to coin an Amazon Fitzgerald Curse? — The Last Tycoon’s nine-episode freshman season starred Matt Bomer, Kelsey Grammer, and Lily Collins and revolved around the professional and personal life of a bigwig Hollywood executive in the 1930s. Although the costumes and scenery were gorgeous to look at, the show’s reviews were generally mixed, with Vulture calling the series handsome but dull when it premiered in the summer. Bomer’s beautifully chiseled face is now smiling down at us in television heaven.