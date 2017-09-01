By

Tags:

The Mindy Project Final Season Trailer: Mindy’s Exes Return

The first trailer for The Mindy Project’s sixth and final season confirms what last season’s cliff-hanger hinted at: Yep, Mindy Lahiri’s a married woman now and, oh yeah, the marriage is already dead on arrival. After eloping with Ben, all her exes are conveniently back in the picture. We’ve got Cliff, Brendan, and though we don’t see him yet, Danny, all making their return. Meanwhile, Morgan seems to have broken his neck in a very Morgan fall, opening the door to be nursed back to health by … Tamra! Inevitable divorce aside, Mindy, you’re doing amazing, sweetie: “I got a great job, I got a great son, Will & Grace is back and bitchier than ever. I’m doing good!” What could possibly go wrong? The Mindy Project returns for ten more episodes on September 12.

The Mindy Project Final Season Trailer: Mindy’s Exes Return

  • REGISTER
Sign up with a social account:

Don’t worry. We will never post to your social media account without your permission.

or create an account

We’ve sent a registration confirmation email to .

Please follow the instructions in the email within 48 hours to complete your registration.

Forgot Your Password?

Enter your email address or username and we’ll email instructions on how to reset your password.

This username or email is associated with a Facebook account.

Log in with your social account:
Check Your Inbox

We’ve sent you an email with instructions on how to reset your password.

Welcome! You are now a registered user of NYMag.com, TheCut.com, Vulture.com, ScienceOfUs.com and GrubStreet.com.

Want more? Subscribe to our daily newsletters.

  • Constant news updates on politics, business, media, and real estate.

  • Breaking news and analysis on all the latest TV, movies, music, books, theater, and art.

  • Get the latest fashion, beauty, and shopping news and recommendations.

No Thanks

We're sorry. You must confirm your registration within 48 hours of submitting your registration request. Please register again.

You are already registered. Please log in.

Reset Your Password

Enter a new password

Your password has been successfully changed.

Please log in.