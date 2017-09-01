The first trailer for The Mindy Project’s sixth and final season confirms what last season’s cliff-hanger hinted at: Yep, Mindy Lahiri’s a married woman now and, oh yeah, the marriage is already dead on arrival. After eloping with Ben, all her exes are conveniently back in the picture. We’ve got Cliff, Brendan, and though we don’t see him yet, Danny, all making their return. Meanwhile, Morgan seems to have broken his neck in a very Morgan fall, opening the door to be nursed back to health by … Tamra! Inevitable divorce aside, Mindy, you’re doing amazing, sweetie: “I got a great job, I got a great son, Will & Grace is back and bitchier than ever. I’m doing good!” What could possibly go wrong? The Mindy Project returns for ten more episodes on September 12.