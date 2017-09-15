Latest News from Vulture

11 mins ago

Jamie Lee Curtis Will Return As Laurie Strode in Halloween

Of course death wasn’t the end.

3:14 p.m.

Tom Hanks Tweets Picture of David S. Pumpkins Script, and Yes, We Have Questions

It’s that time of year again.

3:00 p.m.

Best Actress Watch: Is The Shape of Water’s Sally Hawkins Our Front-runner?

Hawkins’s performance in The Shape of Water is deeply skilled, special, and tender.

2:18 p.m.

It: Everything That Changed From Cary Fukunaga’s Script

The director left the project over budget cuts, but his original script has been floating around online.

2:06 p.m.

Your Guide to Sterling K. Brown and Brian Tyree Henry’s Everlasting Friendship

The stars of This Is Us and Atlanta have TV’s best bromance.

1:45 p.m.

Foo Fighters’ Concrete and Gold Is Resistance Rock, But Is it Good?

The sound, though always executed with great competence, is intentionally and collectively haphazard.

1:36 p.m.

Claire Foy Confirmed As the Next Lisbeth Salander

She’ll be swapping her crown jewels for face piercings.

1:33 p.m.

All That Death Will Only Make the Riverdale Teens Hornier in Season 2

“We’re even more sexual now.”

1:00 p.m.

Best Actress Watch: Will the Oscars Make It Up to Annette Bening This Year?

Will the Oscars make it up to her for that 20th Century Women snub?

12:55 p.m.

Sam Hunt’s Crossover Country Has a Massive Cult Following

The country-crossover artist is already a huge star and he got there by bucking every convention he could.

12:54 p.m.

Rick and Morty’s Strangely Satisfying Ode to Terryfolds Actually Charted

Higher than Foo Fighters!

12:30 p.m.

In Praise of Edie Falco in Louis C.K.’s New Movie

Falco is fantastic as C.K.’s hilariously beleaguered production manager in I Love You, Daddy.

12:10 p.m.

Did Martin Shkreli Pay $2 Million for a Fake Wu-Tang Album?

“It’s not an authorized Wu-Tang Clan album. It never was.”

12:00 p.m.

See Elizabeth McGovern Return to the Downton Era in Time and the Conways

McGovern stars in the Roundabout Theatre production opening October 10.

12:00 p.m.

Let’s Talk About That Scene in Mother!

You know the one.

11:54 a.m.

The Kennedys Are Not Going to Like The Gripping New Chappaquiddick

But audiences probably will — and maybe the GOP.

11:53 a.m.

Fuller House Season-3 Trailer: A Family Reunion After 30 Years

See it on Netflix September 22.

11:34 a.m.

Netflix’s American Vandal Is a True-Crime Parody That’s… Almost Brilliant?

As ridiculous it is to make eight 30-minute-plus episodes based on a dick joke, there’s also something impressive about it.

11:32 a.m.

Kid ‘n Play’s Christopher Reid Apologizes for Colin Kaepernick Sketch

“The skit and photo were not meant to disrespect Colin’s message or political stance.”

11:25 a.m.

OMG, Jennifer Lawrence Auditioned for Gossip Girl As a Teen

“Jennifer Lawrence really wanted to play Serena.”