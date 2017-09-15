Riverdale has been teasing some big mysteries in season two, but it looks like there’s something even more fun on our horizons. The CW teen drama will be dark, yes, but it’ll also be sultry: “We’re even more sexual now,” Camila Mendes told Entertainment Weekly. “Death brings out certain passions or thirst for life. So they’ve definitely been friskier. But I think now because of all this darkness and stuff in Archie’s life and Veronica’s as well, their relationship does feel more grounded. It has more substance than just physical.” Riverdale executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa echoed Mendes’s promise. “It’s sort of a bit more primal and volatile than say Jughead and Betty are,” he said. In the words of teen shows past, OMFGG: Sounds like Riverdale is turning into a nasty piece of work.
