The Square Trailer: Sex, Intrigue, and a Monkey

At last, the U.S. trailer for The Square, the Swedish film from Ruben Östlund (Force Majeure) that upset Robin Campillo’s 120 Beats Per Minute to win this year’s Palme d’Or at Cannes, is here. The Square follows a museum curator (Claes Bang) as he falls victim to a pickpocket and devises a plan to get his phone and wallet back, throwing Stockholm’s art world into chaos in the process. He loses all hope in human decency, but makes a slight exception to sleep with an American journalist (Elisabeth Moss) and engage in a paranoid tug-of-war with the used condom while her roommate, an actual primate, waits in the other room. Nope, nothing unusual to see here. The Square hits theaters October 27.

