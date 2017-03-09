While recent box office lows might have filled your cinema-loving, popcorn-stuffed heart with dread, don’t worry. (Well, maybe worry about the popcorn part, for medical reasons.) According to The Hollywood Reporter, the four-day holiday weekend will likely only bring in a box office of $90 to $100 million, down 22% percent from last year and potentially the worst Labor Day long weekend since 1998, which pulled in $78.8 million. While “worse than the weekend Jean-Claude Van Damme and Rob Schneider opened Knock Off” might seem a dire prognosis, the reason this weekend’s numbers are so low is that there were no new major wide releases. On the bright side, The Hitman’s Bodyguard got to enjoy its third weekend in a row at the top of the box office, pulling an estimated $10.3 million domestically, and it didn’t even have to hold a gun to our heads to do it.
