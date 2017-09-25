Latest News from Vulture

Today James Cameron Started Production on His 4 Avatar Sequels

The final film in the series is currently scheduled to hit theaters in 2025.

The Big Bang Theory Season Premiere Recap: He Put a Ring on It

Let the countdown to the Shamy wedding begin!

The Real Housewives of Orange County Recap: Dodd Gets Frank

This episode tries to paint Kelly in a whole new light.

Theater Review: An Ultra-Male, Female-Directed Clockwork Orange

Plus two more productions that look at “otherness.”

Kyle MacLachlan Joins Next Creepy Project: The House With a Clock In Its Walls

The original 1973 John Bellairs horror novel was illustrated by Edward Gorey, so the creepiness bar has been set very high.

The It Sequel Will Arrive After Labor Day In 2019

New Line wants to recapture that dark magic.

Transparent Recap: This Is Caring

Ali and Maura are off to Israel.

Victoria & Abdul Bears a Passing Resemblance to a Good Movie

Stephen Frears’s touch has gotten heavier and more dodderingly tasteful, but Judi Dench has held onto her magic.

The Wait-and-See Problem With Young Sheldon and Me, Myself & I

This pair of new CBS sitcoms face similar obstacles.

Super Size Me 2: You’ll Never Look at Chicken the Same Way Again

Morgan Spurlock’s follow-up follows suicidal chicken farmers, the machinations of Big Chicken, and the meaninglessness of labels like “cage-free.”

Kingsman: The Golden Circle Cut Down Its Trump Jokes Just in Case He Won

Director Matthew Vaughn worried America was too divided, and fragile, for the jokes.

Star Trek: Discovery’s Solid Premiere Ratings Should Give Trekkies Hope

Nearly 10 million viewers caught the CBS preview of Star Trek: Discovery Sunday night.

Oprah, the cast of Will & Grace, and More Stopped by Our Tribeca TV Photo Studio

Check out all the photos.

On Ununiform, Tricky Finds New Angles in Darkness

The trip-hop legend returns with a dense and dark new album.

Get Ready for The Perfectionists, a Pretty Little Liars Spinoff on Freeform

Mona and Ali are back in the middle of another murder mystery.

David Oyelowo and Moonlight Writer to Woo You With Live-Action Disney Musical

It’s Othello meets Cyrano de Bergerac

Stephen King on His New Netflix Movies, It, and His Big Year

“It’s kind of a perfect storm, isn’t it?”

Meet Vulture’s New Dancing With the Stars Recapper: Lisa Lampanelli

We gave her a questionnaire to prove her recapping bona fides.

Radiorama Brings Futurama Back to Life in Podcast Form

This one-off podcast has many of the things that made ﻿Futurama so adored.

Armando Ianucci Will Bring Swearing to Space in His New HBO Comedy Pilot

Think The Orville, but actually funny.