As Marine Jake Sully once said in a certain 2009 CGI space adventure, “Sometimes your whole life boils down to one insane move.” There are few other directors up to such a Herculean task, but according to Deadline, James Cameron finally entered production on his four previously-announced 3-D Avatar sequels after several delays. The movies will be shot in succession, using a reported budget of at least $1 billion. The first sequel is currently set to debut on December 18, 2020, eleven years to the day after the premiere of the original film. As of right now, Avatar 3, Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 are scheduled to hit theaters December 2021, December 20, 2024, and December 19, 2025 respectively. Boy, if they can’t get their hands on some unobtainium after all this, they just gotta call it a day.
