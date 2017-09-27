Latest News from Vulture

Celebrities Explain What They Would Do for That Dick

With a new viral-video hashtag.

Tom Cruise Confirms His Big Valkyrie Butt Was Real, and It was Spectacular

“I do my own mooning in films.”

Can You Guess What the Last Broadway Show Bruce Springsteen Saw Was?

Hint: He said “it was great.”

Suck It, Netflix! 30 Rock Is Going to Hulu This October

Parenthood and Paul Reiser’s former Seeso series There’s Johnny are also coming to Hulu.

Huh, the Avatar Sequels Are All About Kids

Most of them will be blue.

Nia Vardalos’s 10 Favorite Books

Elena Ferrante, Margaret Atwood, Alison Bechdel, and more.

This Is Us Season Two Premieres With Record-breaking Numbers

The show is still a hit, and it’s getting bigger.

Beyond Gordon Cole: A Guide to David Lynch’s Acting Roles

Did you know he appeared in Louie?

How Mandy Moore’s Many This Is Us Looks Come Together

Prosthetics, wigs, and lots of hot towels.

Every Question We Have About the Pretty Little Liars Spinoff

Is Mona really gonna kiss her Parisian life good-bye?

Analyzing Chart Topping Hits From Cardi B, Post Malone, and Taylor Swift

The Billboard singles chart is the closest thing the U.S. has to a representative body.

Natalie Portman Ventures Into Spooky Rainbow Smog in First Annihilation Trailer

Written and directed by Ex Machina’s Alex Garland.

What Is Neo Yokio? A Guide to Ezra Koenig and Jaden Smith’s Netflix Anime

Think of it as anime Whit Stillman.

Transparent’s Amy Landecker on Threesomes, Polyamory, and Poop

“I get frustrated a little bit with how much sex Sarah has. Every year I’m just like, ‘Oh my God. What is up with her?’”

James Cameron, You’ll Be Missed

I’m not ready to lose Cameron to Avatar for the entire back half of his career.

Blade Runner 2022, Neo Yokio and Anime’s Endless Ping-Pong Game of Appropriation

New animated works by the creator of Cowboy Bebop and the front man of Vampire Weekend look back and forward at decades-long cultural exchange.

Azealia Banks Called Cardi B a ‘Poor Man’s Nicki,’ Forgetting Cardi Has Receipts

“Even the haters love it!”

If You Crush on Larry David, Please Don’t Crush on Anyone Else

Larry David is still annoyed that Jennifer Lawrence has a crush on Seth Meyers too.

Fine, Lord and Miller Will Make Their Own Science-Fiction Space Adventure

Based on a novel by The Martian’s Andy Weir.

Meet the Sound Guy Who Can’t Stop Openly Weeping During This Is Us

Jimmy Fallon goes behind the scenes on TV’s crying-est show.