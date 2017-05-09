On Tuesday night, Jimmy Fallon announced that The Tonight Show will be donating a million dollars toward Houston Texans player J.J. Watt’s hurricane relief fund. “Last week we saw the devastating effects of Hurricane Harvey on the state of Texas,” Fallon said. “But in the face of this tragedy, we saw good. We saw communities banding together.” Watt’s fund has currently raised over $20 million to provide food, water and shelter for tropical storm Harvey’s victims. Fallon then introduced Victoria White and Marquist Taylor, two gospel singers whose impromptu performance at a Harvey storm shelter went viral, to sing “Lean on Me.”
