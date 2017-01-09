Latest News from Vulture

10 mins ago

Trevor Noah on How Conservatives View Antifa: ‘Oh Sh*t, It’s Vegan ISIS’

The Daily Show host says antifa is discrediting its anti-fascist movement.

24 mins ago

What Game of Thrones Season 7 Tells Us About George R.R. Martin’s Next Book

Euron Greyjoy will be a very different villain in The Winds of Winter.

25 mins ago

The 8 Best Comics to Read in September

From postapocalyptic flying monkeys to a modern twist on Jane Eyre.

9:56 a.m.

Hey! Toni Basil Is Not So Fine With Everyone’s Unauthorized Use of ‘Mickey’

She’s suing Disney, Viacom, South Park, and more.

9:51 a.m.

Narcos Season-Premiere Recap: Meet the New Bosses

With Pablo Escobar dead, Cali Cartel moves in to run the Colombian drug trade.

9:33 a.m.

Review: I Do … Until I Don’t Is Amusing Until Its Satirical Backbone Gives Way

Don’t let the bohemian title fool you: Lake Bell’s I Do … Until I Don’t is the most bougie movie ever made.

9:22 a.m.

The Summer of 2017 Came and Went Without a Breakout TV Hit

It was a season without a Stranger Things.

9:11 a.m.

La La Land Director Damien Chazelle to Develop Musical TV Series for Netflix

Chazelle will direct The Eddy, a musical drama about a club and its band.

9:09 a.m.

American Horror Story: Cult Is a Fascinating Season About Our Political Moment

I haven’t been this immediately intrigued by a season of American Horror Story since Asylum.

12:05 a.m.

True Detective’s Renewed Third Season Will Be Set in the Ozarks

The next season will have three different timelines.

Yesterday at 11:51 p.m.

What’s New on Showtime: September 2017

Don’t miss Hailee Steinfeld in The Edge of Seventeen.

Yesterday at 6:38 p.m.

Robert Pattinson Used to Live With Screech, and He Misses Those Good Old Days

At home with Rob ‘n’ Screech.

Yesterday at 6:24 p.m.

The British Reality Show Bromans Shows What Happens When Bros Live As Romans

Andiamo!

Yesterday at 5:52 p.m.

Mission Accomplished: Sam Rockwell in Talks to Play George Bush in Cheney Biopic

Production starts in September.

Yesterday at 5:50 p.m.

What’s New on Amazon: September 2017

Transparent is coming back!

Yesterday at 5:26 p.m.

Queens of the Stone Age’s Songs for the Deaf Is More Than Just a Great Album

Fifteen years after its release, the album is a pinnacle of nuanced desert rock.

Yesterday at 5:24 p.m.

Which Wet Hot: Ten Years Later Scene Needed 3 Days and a Green Screen to Shoot?

Director David Wain shares a look behind the scenes.

Yesterday at 4:15 p.m.

The Best Songs of 2017 (So Far)

Lorde, the War on Drugs, Lil Uzi Vert, Khalid, and more.

Yesterday at 3:52 p.m.

What’s New on HBO: September 2017

Hidden Figures, The Deuce, La La Land, and much more.

Yesterday at 3:51 p.m.

The Hamilton Cast Recording Has Officially Sold More Than Rent’s

Hamilton now moves into sixth place on the all-time list for Broadway’s best-selling cast albums.