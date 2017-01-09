Antifa, a ragtag group of anti-fascist insurgents, is split between two factions: the people who know what’s going on, and those who are just cosplaying activism and are along for the ride. On The Daily Show, Trevor Noah has some suggestions for the latter group: Namely, find a new gig. Instead of reclaiming their time by doxxing Nazis online or protesting, some members of the revolution discredit their own anti-fascist message by just breaking stuff and inflicting their wrath. “Here’s the real problem: It doesn’t matter what your noble goal may be, it doesn’t matter what you say you’re fighting for,” Noah says. “When people see that, all they think is ‘Oh shit, it’s vegan ISIS.’”
