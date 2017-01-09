Latest News from Vulture

5 seconds ago

Just How Thirsty is DC to Get Leonardo DiCaprio to Play The Joker?

Warner Bros. has Scorsese, but who else will the studio recruit to woo Leonardo DiCaprio?

19 mins ago

Drew Barrymore Is Bringing a Women-Helmed Horror Anthology Series to the CW

It’s called Black Rose Anthology.

11:03 a.m.

Mindy’s Exes Are Back in The Mindy Project Final Season Trailer

Plus, Morgan and Tamra!

10:56 a.m.

Which Game of Thrones Board Game Is Right for Your House?

When you play the games of Thrones, you win, die, or collect a lot of colorful cards.

10:55 a.m.

What Wendi McLendon-Covey Can’t Live Without

“I’ve actually had people ask me if I’m wearing fake eyelashes since I started using this.”

10:44 a.m.

Trevor Noah on How Conservatives View Antifa: ‘Oh Sh*t, It’s Vegan ISIS’

The Daily Show host says antifa is discrediting its anti-fascist movement.

10:30 a.m.

What Game of Thrones Season 7 Tells Us About George R.R. Martin’s Next Book

Euron Greyjoy will be a very different villain in The Winds of Winter.

10:30 a.m.

The 8 Best Comics to Read in September

From postapocalyptic flying monkeys to a modern twist on Jane Eyre.

9:56 a.m.

Hey! Toni Basil Is Not So Fine With Everyone’s Unauthorized Use of ‘Mickey’

She’s suing Disney, Viacom, South Park, and more.

9:51 a.m.

Narcos Season-Premiere Recap: Meet the New Bosses

With Pablo Escobar dead, Cali Cartel moves in to run the Colombian drug trade.

9:33 a.m.

Review: I Do … Until I Don’t Is Amusing Until Its Satirical Backbone Gives Way

Don’t let the bohemian title fool you: Lake Bell’s I Do … Until I Don’t is the most bougie movie ever made.

9:22 a.m.

The Summer of 2017 Came and Went Without a Breakout TV Hit

It was a season without a Stranger Things.

9:11 a.m.

La La Land Director Damien Chazelle to Develop Musical TV Series for Netflix

Chazelle will direct The Eddy, a musical drama about a club and its band.

9:09 a.m.

American Horror Story: Cult Is a Fascinating Take On Our Political Moment

I haven’t been this immediately intrigued by a season of American Horror Story since Asylum.

12:05 a.m.

True Detective’s Renewed Third Season Will Be Set in the Ozarks

The next season will have three different timelines.

Yesterday at 11:51 p.m.

What’s New on Showtime: September 2017

Don’t miss Hailee Steinfeld in The Edge of Seventeen.

Yesterday at 6:38 p.m.

Robert Pattinson Used to Live With Screech, and He Misses Those Good Old Days

At home with Rob ‘n’ Screech.

Yesterday at 6:24 p.m.

The British Reality Show Bromans Shows What Happens When Bros Live As Romans

Andiamo!

Yesterday at 5:52 p.m.

Mission Accomplished: Sam Rockwell in Talks to Play George Bush in Cheney Biopic

Production starts in September.

Yesterday at 5:50 p.m.

What’s New on Amazon: September 2017

Transparent is coming back!