Yes, the TRL Reboot Will Pretend It’s Still 1998

TRL is coming back older, but absolutely not any wiser, mom! In an interview with The Fader, showrunner Albert Lewitinn made it clear the MTV reboot would court 2017’s youths with 1998’s shamelessness. When the magazine asked Lewitinn if he thinks Donald Trump will watch the new show, or if he’s open to Trump making an appearance, Lewitinn said he’s down. “I would love both. He’s welcome to hashtag us and @TRL. He’s the president of the United States,” Lewitinn, a veteran of CBS News, said. “Of course we would welcome him on. He’s the president of the United States.” Whether the show will host other controversial figures like XXXTentacion, who has a duet with one of the reboot’s first guests, Noah Cyrus, and is awaiting trial on charges of domestic violence, Lewitinn demurred, “Can’t tell you that part. Surprise, surprise.”
Comments