Latest News from Vulture

22 mins ago

True Detective’s Renewed Third Season Will Be Set Down in the Ozarks

The next season will have three different timelines.

Yesterday at 11:51 p.m.

What’s New On Showtime: September 2017

Don’t miss Hailee Steinfeld in The Edge of Seventeen.

Yesterday at 6:38 p.m.

Robert Pattinson Used To Live With Screech, And He Misses Those Good Old Days

At home with Rob n’ Screech.

Yesterday at 6:24 p.m.

The British Reality Show Bromans Shows What Happens When Bros Live As Romans

Andiamo!

Yesterday at 5:52 p.m.

Mission Accomplished: Sam Rockwell in Talks to Play George Bush in Cheney Biopic

Production starts in September.

Yesterday at 5:50 p.m.

What’s New on Amazon: September 2017

Transparent is coming back!

Yesterday at 5:26 p.m.

Queens of the Stone Age’s Songs for the Deaf Is More Than Just a Great Album

Fifteen years after its release, the album is a pinnacle of nuanced desert rock.

Yesterday at 5:24 p.m.

Which Wet Hot: Ten Years Later Scene Needed 3 Days and a Green Screen to Shoot?

Director David Wain shares a look behind the scenes.

Yesterday at 4:15 p.m.

The Best Songs of 2017 (So Far)

Lorde, the War on Drugs, Lil Uzi Vert, Khalid, and more.

Yesterday at 3:52 p.m.

What’s New on HBO: September 2017

Hidden Figures, The Deuce, La La Land, and much more.

Yesterday at 3:51 p.m.

The Hamilton Cast Recording Has Officially Sold More Than Rent’s

Hamilton now moves into sixth place on the all-time list for Broadway’s best-selling cast albums.

Yesterday at 2:56 p.m.

Finally, We’re Getting The Last Jedi Rey Toys Unprompted by Outrage

#WheresRey worked.

Yesterday at 2:29 p.m.

What’s New on Hulu: September 2017

Robocop, I Saw the Devil, Let the Right One In, and more.

Yesterday at 2:24 p.m.

Cara Delevingne Is Going From Modeling to Movies to TV

Delevingne will play a fairy in an Amazon series.

Yesterday at 2:00 p.m.

The Best Albums of 2017 (So Far)

Kendrick Lamar, Slowdive, Future, and more.

Yesterday at 1:46 p.m.

Adorable Droid BB-8 Will Spar With Evil Twin BB-9E in The Last Jedi

This is the droid you’re looking for.

Yesterday at 1:46 p.m.

The Best TV Shows of 2017 (So Far)

Big Little Lies, Master of None, Twin Peaks, and more.

Yesterday at 1:30 p.m.

The Best Music Videos of 2017 (So Far)

Kendrick Lamar, M.I.A., and Migos have dominated the year in visuals.

Yesterday at 1:28 p.m.

Harvey Weinstein Says Alicia Vikander’s Mom’s Friend Loved Tulip Fever

Harvey Weinstein discussed the film’s tortured release in a op-ed for Deadline.

Yesterday at 1:00 p.m.

The Agony and Ecstasy of Building an Online Music Business

Streaming music is more popular than ever, so why is it difficult for the platforms that offer it to succeed?