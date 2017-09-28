What, you didn’t think being found up in the club with a bottle full of bub came cheap, did you? 50 Cent says Donald Trump’s team tried to recruit him ahead of the 2016 election to help them appeal to black voters. The rapper declined, however, because the campaign wouldn’t pay him the big bucks. “Before he got elected, they were having issues with the African-American vote,” 50 Cent said on Hot 97. “They wanted to pay me $500,000 as part of the campaign just to make an appearance. I was like, ‘Nah, that’s not good money.’” Instead, they had to make do with Omarosa Manigault and Stacey Dash, and ended up with only 8 percent of the black vote. “His presidency is an accident,” 50 Cent told Hot 97 host Ebro. “If you were a president by accident, you might do some of the things Donald Trump is doing.”
