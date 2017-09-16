Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Bad news for all of those U2 fans in the greater St. Louis metropolitan area. Owing to a lack of adequate police protection at their performance venue following the city’s protests concerning the Jason Stockley acquittal verdict, the band has decided to cancel this evening’s concert. “We have been informed by the St. Louis Police Department that they are not in a position to provide the standard protection for our audience as would be expected for an event of this size. We have also been informed that local crowd security personnel would not be at full capacity,” U2 and Live Nation said in a joint statement to Vulture. “In light of this information, we cannot in good conscience risk our fans’ safety by proceeding with tonight’s concert. As much as we regret having to cancel, we feel it is the only acceptable course of action in the current environment.” As per the industry standard, full refunds will be granted to everyone who purchased tickets.