Veep Will End After Its Upcoming Seventh Season

Photo: HBO

It may not be good news, but it’s probably very smart news. Deadline reports that HBO will end Veep in 2018 after its upcoming seventh season. “The decision to bring Veep to a close at the end of next season is bittersweet,” HBO Programming president Casey Bloys said in a statement. “We love the show and everyone involved but respect the producers’ choice to bring Selina Meyer’s journey to its conclusion after an extraordinary run of critical and award-winning acclaim. Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ comedic brilliance infused Selina with a dynamic presence and a vibrant wit which will ensure her a place in the history of television’s most iconic comedic characters. We look forward to producing the seventh and final season.” The highly decorated political satire has been one of the funniest shows on TV since debuting in 2012, and though it will be great to see the show go out while it’s still at the top of its game, it will be very, very sad to say goodbye to Gary, Selina, and all of those absolutely terrible and hysterical people.