Transparent Recap: This Is Caring

Ali and Maura are off to Israel.

Victoria & Abdul Bears a Passing Resemblance to a Good Movie

Stephen Frears’ touch has gotten heavier and more dodderingly tasteful, but Judi Dench has held onto her magic.

The Wait-and-See Problem With Young Sheldon and Me, Myself & I

This pair of new CBS sitcoms face similar obstacles.

Super Size Me 2: You’ll Never Look at Chicken the Same Way Again

Morgan Spurlock’s follow-up follows suicidal chicken farmers, the machinations of Big Chicken, and the meaninglessness of labels like “cage-free.”

Kingsman: The Golden Circle Cut Down Its Trump Jokes Just in Case He Won

Director Matthew Vaughn worried America was too divided, and fragile, for the jokes.

Star Trek: Discovery’s Solid Premiere Ratings Should Give Trekkies Hope

Nearly 10 million viewers caught the CBS preview of Star Trek: Discovery Sunday night.

Oprah, the cast of Will & Grace, and More Stopped by Our Tribeca TV Photo Studio

Check out all the photos.

On Ununiform, Tricky Finds New Angles in Darkness

The trip-hop legend returns with a dense and dark new album.

Get Ready for The Perfectionists, a Pretty Little Liars Spinoff on Freeform

Mona and Ali are back in the middle of another murder mystery.

David Oyelowo and Moonlight Writer to Woo You With Live-Action Disney Musical

It’s Othello meets Cyrano de Bergerac

Stephen King on His New Netflix Movies, It, and His Big Year

“It’s kind of a perfect storm, isn’t it?”

Meet Vulture’s New Dancing With the Stars Recapper: Lisa Lampanelli

We gave her a questionnaire to prove her recapping bona fides.

Radiorama Brings Futurama Back to Life in Podcast Form

This one-off podcast has many of the things that made ﻿Futurama so adored.

Armando Ianucci Will Bring Swearing to Space in His New HBO Comedy Pilot

Think The Orville, but actually funny.

A Beginner’s Guide to Travis Scott

A brief guide to the rapper, producer, and reported soon-to-be father of Kylie Jenner’s child.

The Best Shania Twain Songs to Sing At Karaoke

From “That Don’t Impress Me Much” to “Any Man of Mine,” Shania’s songs are made for you to belt out with your friends.

The Good Doctor Is Filled With So Much Goodness It Might Make You Sick

The pilot of this ABC drama has a bad case of excess sentimentality.

Charles Bradley: A Master of Raw Soul

Bradley’s death was announced on Saturday.

Amy Sherman-Palladino Has Big Deal With Amazon, So You’ll Have Wait on Gilmore

Amazon has ordered two seasons of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Cardi B’s ‘Bodak Yellow’ Beats Taylor Swift for History-Making No. 1

Someone call the mayor to arrange a parade.