Armando Ianucci is going to boldly swear where no man has sworn before. The creator of Veep, In the Loop, and The Death of Stalin has sold a comedy pilot to HBO called Avenue 5, which is set in the future, mostly in space, reportedly on a spaceship (think The Orville, but actually funny). Ianucci left HBO after Veep’s fourth season to focus on Stalin, but now has the time to focus on a new series. Since this is an Ianucci show, we can’t wait to hear the Avenue 5 characters spit out reams of filthy dialogue that rivals the beauty and complexity of the great beyond itself.
