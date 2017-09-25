Latest News from Vulture

Get Ready For The Perfectionists, A Pretty Little Liars Spinoff on Freeform

Mona and Ali are back in the middle of another murder mystery.

David Oyelowo and Moonlight Writer to Woo You With Live-Action Disney Musical

It’s Othello meets Cyrano de Bergerac

Stephen King on His New Netflix Movies, It, and His Big Year

“It’s kind of a perfect storm, isn’t it?”

Meet Vulture’s New Dancing With the Stars Recapper: Lisa Lampanelli

We gave her a questionnaire to prove her recapping bona fides.

Radiorama Brings Futurama Back to Life in Podcast Form

This one-off podcast has many of the things that made ﻿Futurama so adored.

Armando Ianucci Will Bring Swearing to Space in His New HBO Comedy Pilot

Think The Orville, but actually funny.

A Beginner’s Guide to Travis Scott

A brief guide to the rapper, producer, and reported soon-to-be father of Kylie Jenner’s child.

The Best Shania Twain Songs to Sing At Karaoke

From “That Don’t Impress Me Much” to “Any Man of Mine,” Shania’s songs are made for you to belt out with your friends.

The Good Doctor Is Filled With So Much Goodness It Might Make You Sick

The pilot of this ABC drama has a bad case of excess sentimentality.

Charles Bradley: A Master of Raw Soul

Bradley’s death was announced on Saturday.

Amy Sherman-Palladino Has Big Deal With Amazon, So You’ll Have Wait on Gilmore

Amazon has ordered two seasons of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Cardi B’s ‘Bodak Yellow’ Beats Taylor Swift for History-Making No. 1

Someone call the mayor to arrange a parade.

Eddie Vedder Blasts Trump for Putting America at Risk of N. Korea Nuclear Blast

“Quit fucking with the lives of millions and millions of people.”

Pitch Perfect 3 Trailer: The Bellas Are Back Aca-at It Again

The third Pitch Perfect movie premieres December 22.

A Beginner’s Guide to the Star Trek Universe

Star Trek can seem labyrinthine and too dense for new fans to find their way in. But it’s very well worth the time.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle Is Bloated, Campy, and Thoroughly Stupid

A sequel was de rigueur, of course, but what a mess it is.

Chris Pratt Got His Hollywood Chrises Crossed

“Dude I suck at quizzes.”

Battle of the Sexes Is Buoyant Propaganda — But It’s Very Entertaining

If Battle of the Sexes is unsurprising to a fault, it’s by no means a double fault.

Daily Show Producer Questioned Hiring Trevor Noah When He Said Trump Would Win

And now he says Trump might get a second term.

The National Book Foundation’s ‘5 Under 35’ Are All Women This Year

These five young female writers should definitely be on your radar.