Taylor Kitsch Finally Grows Out His Hair and Returns to Texas in Paramount TV’s Waco Trailer

It has been too long since Taylor Kitsch has grown out his hair and run around Texas causing mischief. In Paramount TV’s six-part mini-series Waco, he stars as David Koresh, the infamous leader of the Branch Davidians. After a 51-day standoff with the ATF and the FBI, Koresh died when the cult’s compound was engulfed in flames. (The siege was the primary motivation behind the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing.) Michael Shannon (“No!”), John Leguizamo, Melissa Benoist, and Paul Sparks also star. See it on Paramount TV in January 2018. Texas, forever!

Taylor Kitsch Returns to Texas With a Mullet in Waco Trailer

