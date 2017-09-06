Matt Bomer Goes Fully Rugged In New Trailer For Walking Out

Walking Out made its debut at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, where it bowed to strong reviews. In this story of a man (Matt Bomer) trying to reconnect with his son (Josh Wiggins) during a wintry hunting expedition in Montana, the villains are the elements, the frayed familial bonds between an estranged parent and child, and definitely also the bears. After Bomer’s character sustains a grave injury, his boy must carry him back through the snowy wilderness to the safety of their car — or at least try his very best to do so — before blood loss and exposure claim him. See the first trailer here on Vulture, and mark down its theatrical release on October 6.