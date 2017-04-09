Watch Jay Z Lead Fans to Sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to Beyoncé

Ahead of Beyoncé’s 36th birthday on Monday, she and husband Jay Z spent Sunday night at the Made in America Festival in Philadelphia. “This is a special moment,” Jay Z told fans, before prompting them to sing the traditional “Happy Birthday” song and then the lively Stevie Wonder adaptation. “Y’all ready?” he asked. “1, 2, 3!”

A sunglasses-clad Beyoncé looked on with Destiny’s Child pal Michelle Williams, dancing and smiling. At one point Bey appears to mouth, “Oh my god.” Hope this topped Chance’s b-day serenade at the same venue last year.