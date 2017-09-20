As you might expect, this post contains spoilers for the first season of The Good Place.

Though The Good Place left plenty of clues about its big twist throughout the first season, most of its main cast had no idea their characters were really in the Bad Place until Eleanor herself figured it out. Creator Mike Schur told Ted Danson and Kristen Bell, but left Jameela Jamil (Tahani), William Jackson Harper (Chidi), Manny Jacinto (Jianyu/Jason), and D’Arcy Carden (Janet) out of the loop. Bell then decided to record their reactions as Schur told them the twist before filming the finale, in a video she then gave to EW. It’s really a joy to behold — Jamil covers her face; Harper breaks into a giant smile; Carden immediately needs to know what happens next. We’re certain nobody on Westworld makes faces like this when they figure out that show’s twists, much less anyone on Game of Thrones when they learn who’s going to die.