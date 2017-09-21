Who let the dogs out? The corrupt mayor of Megasaki City, according to Wes Anderson’s upcoming Isle of Dogs. When Mayor Kobayashi issues an executive decree sending all dogs to Trash Island, 12-year-old Atari Kobayashi goes on a rescue mission to save his exiled pup, Spot. Isle of Dogs features Edward Norton, Bill Murray, Bryan Cranston, Harvey Keitel, Ken Watanabe, Frances McDormand, Courtney B. Vance, Liev Schreiber, Tilda Swinton, and more. See it in all its stop-motion glory on March 23, 2018.