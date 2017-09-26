What’s Leaving Hulu: October 2017

Photo: Columbia Pictures

This Month’s Highlights

Leaving October 31

If you want something utterly delightful: Big Fish

The first time I saw Big Fish, I immediately got mad at everyone I knew for not telling me how good Big Fish was. Perhaps the last great Tim Burton film, Big Fish follows in the footsteps of Edward Scissorhands’s off-key fairy-tale aesthetic, except it leans more wondrous than macabre. It’s about a man who spent his whole life hearing his father spin a version of his history that seemed more like a tall tale than anything that actually happened — but when his father falls ill, he has to come to grips with the fact that he may never know what is fact and what is fiction. A celebration of stories, Big Fish is a film with a huge heart full of such earnest and bittersweet joy that it’s hard not to gush about it once you’ve seen it.

Because fall is the best season for rom-coms: Hitch

Hitch isn’t a perfect film, nor is it a particularly novel one. It’s really quite formulaic, a “loathe him then love him” romance between a “date doctor” and a married-to-her-job gossip columnist with lots of high jinks in the middle and a dance number at the end. It would even be forgettable if it didn’t star Will Smith and Eva Mendes, who exude charm from their pores. But sometime between Hitch and the present, rom-coms built around letting a charming actor be charming and little else faded away. (In another instance of how frustratingly backward Hollywood is and was, Smith alleged that Mendes was cast because Americans would have objected to a white love interest, and a black one would have narrowed the movie’s audience.) Here’s the thing, though: I am totally fine with rom-coms that are just about two charming people crushing on each other. Until anyone makes more of them, we’ll have to watch the old ones like Hitch. There are worse fates!

If you want to watch a grim war movie: Apocalypse Now

Both Apocalypse Now and its 2001 director’s cut, Apocalypse Now Redux, are leaving Hulu this month. You’ve got a choice to make: Should you watch the original or the newer, longer cut? Maybe both? Francis Ford Coppola’s cinematic take on The Heart of Darkness remains a vital film either way, a portrait of a war not long past that in some ways feels like the wars waged in the present — a haze of violence and listlessness and resentment, to no discernible end, achieving no substantial good.

