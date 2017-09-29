What’s New on Netflix: October 2017

By
Stranger Things 2. Photo: Netflix

At the beginning of (and during) each month, Netflix adds new movies and TV shows to its library. Below, you’ll find our October 2017 recommendations along with a full list of new titles. For more comprehensive coverage of the best movies and TV shows available on Netflix and elsewhere, check out Vulture’s What to Stream Now hub, which is updated throughout the month.

Get New on Netflix delivered every month.

This Month’s Highlights

Available October 27

For a new adventure in the Upside Down: Stranger Things 2

The Netflix smash is coming back for a Halloween-appropriate second outing, and the trailer promises this go-round will be even more of an ’80s horror pastiche. That means “Thriller,” Ghostbusters, and Dragon’s Lair will join the expanding mythology of the Upside Down and the resurrection of Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven. But what happens when a show whose purpose was to generate nostalgia begins making us remember … itself? Gotta love those Reagan-era Halloween decorations, though. Available October 27.

Available October 4

If you like horror movies with seasoning: Raw

A strict vegetarian enters her freshman year at a veterinary school, looking for guidance from her older sister, but after one bite of raw meat during a hazing ritual she becomes a bloodthirsty cannibal. Audiences be warned, the blood-and-gore content is rather high. But first-time filmmaker Julia Ducournau wows with a darkly humorous tale of true blood sisters — one that may leave you with some terrifying and tantalizing new “recipes.” Available October 4.

Available October 1

For the budding Kubrickians: Eyes Wide Shut

A precious fluke of big-budget moviemaking, Stanley Kubrick’s directorial swan song marooned Tom Cruise on an insane yearlong shooting schedule to produce a dark and brooding philosophical inquiry into sex, desire, and commitment. The infamous orgy scenes are something else, but the buildup and comedown from them are just as remarkable for their conjuring of sustained unease: with the environment, with the mind of Cruise’s character, and with the institution of marriage itself. Available October 1.

Available October 13

For fans of New York nebbishes: The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)

Few directors are making comedies as perceptive about the human condition as Noah Baumbach, and his new Netflix-exclusive offering looks like a solid notch in the company’s library of Actually Good Original Movies. Ben Stiller and Adam Sandler put on their semiserious faces as the sons of a semi-famous sculptor played by Dustin Hoffman, who’s about to receive a career retrospective amid a family crisis. Rave reviews at Cannes should herald something special. Available October 13.

Full List

TV Shows

Noteworthy titles in bold.

Available October 1

Cleverman: Season 2
• Lockup: Disturbing the Peace: Collection 1
• PJ Masks: Season 1

Available October 5

Bonus Family (Bonusfamiljen): Season 1
• Schitt’s Creek: Season 3
The Fosters: Season 5

Available October 6

• ID-0: Season 1
• Skylanders Academy: Season 2
• Suburra: Season 1
• Word Party: Season 3

Available October 13

• Mindhunter: Season 1
• Super Monsters: Season 1
• Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 4

Available October 15

• LEGO: City: Season 1
• West Coast Customs: Season 6

Available October 20

Haters Back Off: Season 2

Available October 24

• The Mist: Season 1
• Wanted: Seasons 1-2

Available October 25

La Querida del Centauro: Season 2

Available October 27

Stranger Things 2

Available October 31

Zumbo’s Just Desserts: Season 1

Movies

Noteworthy titles in bold.

Available October 1

• 88 Minutes
• A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song
Before Midnight
Blood Diamond
Boogie Nights
• Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
• Death Sentence
Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
• Eagle vs. Shark
Eyes Wide Shut
• Generation Iron 2
• Ghost Patrol
I Love You, Man
• Ice Guardians
• Made of Honor
Miss Congeniality
• Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
• Must Love Dogs
Never Let Me Go
• No Reservations
Penelope
• The Reaping
• Set Up
Tokyo Idols
• Tommy Boy
• Vanished
• Veronica

Available October 2

Mr. Dynamite: The Rise of James Brown
Sleeping With Other People

Available October 3

• 13 Demons
Cult of Chucky
• Rodney Carrington: Here Comes The Truth
The Survivalist

Available October 4

Raw

Available October 6

The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson

Available October 7

Chris Brown: Welcome to My Life
Middle Man

Available October 10

• Christina P: Mother Inferior
The Skyjacker’s Tale

Available October 11

Donnie Darko

Available October 12

Fe de etarras

Available October 13

• The Babysitter 
• El Especial de Alex Fernández, el Especial
Kingdom of Us
The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

Available October 15

• Belief: The Possession of Janet Moses
• Money
• OtherLife
She Makes Comics

Available October 17

Patton Oswalt: Annihilation
• Slasher: Guilty Party

Available October 19

Wedding Unplanned

Available October 20

1922
• The Day I Met El Chapo: The Kate del Castillo Story
One of Us
• Smurfs: The Lost Village
• Wheelman

Available October 23

• Meet the Robinsons
While We’re Young

Available October 25

• The Final Master
The Hateful Eight

Available October 26

Strange Weather

Available October 27

Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold

Available October 28

Pup Star: Better 2Gether

Available October 30

Judah Friedlander: America Is the Greatest Country in the United States

Get New on Netflix delivered every month.

Tags:

What’s New on Netflix: October 2017