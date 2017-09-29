What’s New on Netflix: October 2017

Photo: Netflix

At the beginning of (and during) each month, Netflix adds new movies and TV shows to its library. Below, you’ll find our October 2017 recommendations along with a full list of new titles. For more comprehensive coverage of the best movies and TV shows available on Netflix and elsewhere, check out Vulture’s What to Stream Now hub, which is updated throughout the month.

This Month’s Highlights

Available October 27

For a new adventure in the Upside Down: Stranger Things 2

The Netflix smash is coming back for a Halloween-appropriate second outing, and the trailer promises this go-round will be even more of an ’80s horror pastiche. That means “Thriller,” Ghostbusters, and Dragon’s Lair will join the expanding mythology of the Upside Down and the resurrection of Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven. But what happens when a show whose purpose was to generate nostalgia begins making us remember … itself? Gotta love those Reagan-era Halloween decorations, though. Available October 27.

Available October 4

If you like horror movies with seasoning: Raw

A strict vegetarian enters her freshman year at a veterinary school, looking for guidance from her older sister, but after one bite of raw meat during a hazing ritual she becomes a bloodthirsty cannibal. Audiences be warned, the blood-and-gore content is rather high. But first-time filmmaker Julia Ducournau wows with a darkly humorous tale of true blood sisters — one that may leave you with some terrifying and tantalizing new “recipes.” Available October 4.

Available October 1

For the budding Kubrickians: Eyes Wide Shut

A precious fluke of big-budget moviemaking, Stanley Kubrick’s directorial swan song marooned Tom Cruise on an insane yearlong shooting schedule to produce a dark and brooding philosophical inquiry into sex, desire, and commitment. The infamous orgy scenes are something else, but the buildup and comedown from them are just as remarkable for their conjuring of sustained unease: with the environment, with the mind of Cruise’s character, and with the institution of marriage itself. Available October 1.

Available October 13

For fans of New York nebbishes: The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)

Few directors are making comedies as perceptive about the human condition as Noah Baumbach, and his new Netflix-exclusive offering looks like a solid notch in the company’s library of Actually Good Original Movies. Ben Stiller and Adam Sandler put on their semiserious faces as the sons of a semi-famous sculptor played by Dustin Hoffman, who’s about to receive a career retrospective amid a family crisis. Rave reviews at Cannes should herald something special. Available October 13.

Full List

TV Shows

Noteworthy titles in bold.

Available October 1

• Cleverman: Season 2

• Lockup: Disturbing the Peace: Collection 1

• PJ Masks: Season 1

Available October 5

• Bonus Family (Bonusfamiljen): Season 1

• Schitt’s Creek: Season 3

• The Fosters: Season 5

Available October 6

• ID-0: Season 1

• Skylanders Academy: Season 2

• Suburra: Season 1

• Word Party: Season 3

Available October 13

• Mindhunter: Season 1

• Super Monsters: Season 1

• Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 4

Available October 15

• LEGO: City: Season 1

• West Coast Customs: Season 6

Available October 20

• Haters Back Off: Season 2

Available October 24

• The Mist: Season 1

• Wanted: Seasons 1-2

Available October 25

• La Querida del Centauro: Season 2

Available October 27

• Stranger Things 2

Available October 31

• Zumbo’s Just Desserts: Season 1

Movies

Noteworthy titles in bold.

Available October 1

• 88 Minutes

• A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song

• Before Midnight

• Blood Diamond

• Boogie Nights

• Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

• Death Sentence

• Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

• Eagle vs. Shark

• Eyes Wide Shut

• Generation Iron 2

• Ghost Patrol

• I Love You, Man

• Ice Guardians

• Made of Honor

• Miss Congeniality

• Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

• Must Love Dogs

• Never Let Me Go

• No Reservations

• Penelope

• The Reaping

• Set Up

• Tokyo Idols

• Tommy Boy

• Vanished

• Veronica

Available October 2

• Mr. Dynamite: The Rise of James Brown

• Sleeping With Other People

Available October 3

• 13 Demons

• Cult of Chucky

• Rodney Carrington: Here Comes The Truth

• The Survivalist

Available October 4

• Raw

Available October 6

• The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson

Available October 7

• Chris Brown: Welcome to My Life

• Middle Man

Available October 10

• Christina P: Mother Inferior

• The Skyjacker’s Tale

Available October 11

• Donnie Darko

Available October 12

• Fe de etarras

Available October 13

• The Babysitter

• El Especial de Alex Fernández, el Especial

• Kingdom of Us

• The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)

• Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

Available October 15

• Belief: The Possession of Janet Moses

• Money

• OtherLife

• She Makes Comics

Available October 17

• Patton Oswalt: Annihilation

• Slasher: Guilty Party

Available October 19

• Wedding Unplanned

Available October 20

• 1922

• The Day I Met El Chapo: The Kate del Castillo Story

• One of Us

• Smurfs: The Lost Village

• Wheelman

Available October 23

• Meet the Robinsons

• While We’re Young

Available October 25

• The Final Master

• The Hateful Eight

Available October 26

• Strange Weather

Available October 27

• Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold

Available October 28

• Pup Star: Better 2Gether

Available October 30

• Judah Friedlander: America Is the Greatest Country in the United States