Latest News from Vulture

13 mins ago

What the 19 Movies to Ever Receive an ‘F’ CinemaScore Have in Common

Mother! joins a small, motley group of auteurist misses and obvious clunkers.

3:43 p.m.

Finally, All of Will & Grace Is Coming to Streaming

See, not everything about 2017 is awful!

3:31 p.m.

Nicole Krauss on 8 Things That Inspired Her New Novel

From the secular spiritualism of Tel Aviv to her grandfather’s old photographs.

3:02 p.m.

So Many Good Movies Are Coming to the New York Film Festival

The uptown fest is hosting a handful of big U.S. or North American premieres.

2:56 p.m.

Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne, and Amy Poehler Are Making a Netflix Comedy

The eight-episode series is set during a “seemingly inescapable party” in New York.

2:52 p.m.

There’s Yet Another Contender for the Game of Thrones Prequel Throne

In the game of Game of Thrones prequels, you win or you die in development hell.

2:42 p.m.

Listening to MF Doom Is Still a Frustrating Experience

The reclusive rapper is releasing music at a steady clip, but is it any good?

2:16 p.m.

American Vandal Is the Most Realistic Portrayal of High School Ever

It’s also really, really funny.

2:00 p.m.

We Might Be Getting a Dark Horror Take on Sabrina the Teenage Witch on the CW

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is being eyed for the 2018–2019 season.

1:35 p.m.

What’s Underneath Dance Music’s Big Tent?

After Skrillex helped bring EDM to the pop charts, a whole new wave of artists are taking the genre in surprising new directions.

1:26 p.m.

Ben Stiller Punches Adam Sandler in The Meyerowitz Stories Trailer

Noah Baumbach’s latest film also stars Dustin Hoffman.

1:14 p.m.

Woman in Alleged Kevin Hart Sex Tape Denies Involvement in Extortion Plot

Montia Sabbag has spoken out, saying she and Hart were filmed without her consent.

1:00 p.m.

Watch Harry Dean Stanton Argue With David Lynch About Tortoises in Lucky

See it in theaters September 29.

12:54 p.m.

Oscar Futures: The Race Begins, But Who’s in the Lead?

There’s no overwhelming Best Picture front-runner, but these actors are leaping out ahead.

12:19 p.m.

The 13 Most Unbelievable Things That Happened on Gossip Girl

The true identity of Gossip Girl still makes zero sense.

12:11 p.m.

Eugene Hutz’s 10 Favorite Books

Including Charles Bukowski, Mikhail Bulgakov, Lao Tzu, and more.

12:00 p.m.

Sean Penn Will Try Life on Mars for Hulu, Will Probably Come Back With an Award

Hulu has given a straight-to-series order to The First, created and executive produced by Beau Willimon.

11:52 a.m.

Lena Waithe on Her Emmys Night With Aziz, Reese, Nicole, Riz, and Donald

“I’ve gotta stand there acting like they ain’t Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman talking to me.”

11:30 a.m.

Every Emma Stone Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

From Superbad to Battle of the Sexes, she’s shown astonishing range in a decade onscreen.

11:21 a.m.

Marvel’s The Punisher Trailer Makes Good on the Whole Punishment Part

See just how high the body count can get in two-and-a-half minutes.