Will & Grace Revival Trailer: The Quartet Has Their Groove Back

Will and Grace and Jack and Karen want to assure you that everything is the exact same with these putting-the-fun-is-dysfunctional friends, even though the passage of time (and questionable way to ignore the series finale) will propel the gang into the muddy waters of 2017. Karen’s jamming to Fox News on the Metro North! Will and Grace are calling Newt Gingrich “a man who has aged into a lesbian” while playing Heads Up! Jack is still pissed that Brangelina announced their divorce on the day he announced his own break-up! The nerve. Will & Grace returns on September 28.