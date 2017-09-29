Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Bethesda Softwo

The OG Wonder Woman, Lynda Carter, has a few words for director James Cameron. Cameron recently doubled down on previous remarks, in which he complained that Wonder Woman featured an objectified icon, with new criticisms of the action blockbuster he made to The Hollywood Reporter. In this new interview, Cameron commented on Gal Gadot’s “form-fitting” bustier costume, praised (once again) his own female protagonist from the Terminator franchise Sarah Connor, and said the following about Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins:

“So as much as I applaud Patty directing the film and Hollywood, uh, ‘letting’ a woman direct a major action franchise, I didn’t think there was anything groundbreaking in Wonder Woman… I just think Hollywood doesn’t get it about women in commercial franchises… [T]he second they start to make a big commercial action film, they think they have to appeal to 18-year-old males or 14-year-old males, whatever it is.”

While Jenkins had taken Cameron to task over his original comments, she has yet to comment on his more recent remarks. However, Lynda Carter, who portrayed Diana in the Wonder Woman TV series from 1975-1979, issued the following statement in response to Cameron’s new comments: