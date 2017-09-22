Latest News from Vulture

What 6 Seasons of Gossip Girl Posters Tell Us About the Show

Who could possibly forget that “OMFG” campaign?

Wonderful Wonderful Is a Strong Killers Album, But It’s Not a Comeback

The most illuminating songs are the ones that deal with Brandon Flowers’s real-life worries.

Every Star Trek TV Show, Ranked

From The Original Series to The Next Generation to Deep Space 9.

Mario Cantone Pissed Off the Mooch by Crashing His Appearance on The View

“He’s my doppelgänger!”

Why You Might Never See That Movie Where Mel Gibson Looks Like a Crazy Professor

If The Professor and the Madman gets destroyed, we may never see the beard as it was intended to be seen.

Jimmy Kimmel Is the Health-Care Advocate America Needs Right Now

Here’s a look into how Kimmel found his political voice in the health-care debate.

Darren Aronofsky Says Mother! Is a Good Date Movie

He’s giving Carrie Bradshaw–level bad advice.

Meghan Markle’s Ex-Husband Is Making the Pettiest Show on Earth

If there were a petty Olympics, this would take all the gold.

Wu-Tang’s New Song Trolls Martin Shkreli, So Maybe He’ll Learn His Lesson

“My price hikin’ like the pills Martin Shkreli sell.”

Introducing the Funny, Sad Songwriting of Phoebe Bridgers

Desolate moments, shower beers, and piercing breakups abound.

A Guide to the Ricks and Mortys of the Rick and Morty Multiverse

Who is Evil Morty? Let’s explore the show’s alternate universes to make some guesses.

Transparent Recap: The Fork Fork

Never say Transparent doesn’t have a wry sense of humor.

The Secret Behind Battle of the Sexes’ Most Sensual Scene

How the filmmakers used an infamous relaxing technique to mesmerize you.

What’s Leaving Netflix: October 2017

Blerg! What will we do without 30 Rock?

Even Jay-Z Couldn’t Resist Watching a Leaked Game of Thrones Episode

“What you want me to do? People bootleg my albums. I’m old a little bit.”

American Made Director Liman on Tom Cruise and the Plane-Crash Allegations

The families of three victims say his and Tom Cruise’s negligence contributed to the fatal accident.

‘With All Disrespect,’ Jay-Z Thinks Trump Is a ‘Joke’

“I just think he’s not a very sophisticated man.”

Showtime Nabs the Rights to Bill Clinton and James Patterson’s Forthcoming Novel

Get ready for The President Is Missing: The TV Series.

Gaga: Five Foot Two Director on Filming Lady Gaga in Excruciating Pain

“For her to show that she, at her level with all her resources, is still unable to fix herself, she felt she needed to let people see that side.”

Judi Dench Is Having a Ball of a Time Promoting Her New Movie

She’s learning to rap, playing with a fidget spinner, and answering who she’d rather.