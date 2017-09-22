Wu-Tang Clan are releasing a new album The Saga Continues that continues the saga of their contentious history with Martin Shkreli. But because Shkreli may already be imprisoned by the time it arrives (October 13), they’ve done him the favor of sharing a new song that directly trolls him so he’ll hear it. “Lesson Learn’d” features Redman, Inspectah Deck, production from DJ Mathematics, and the perfect Shkreli diss courtesy of Inspectah: “My price hikin’ like the pills Martin Shkreli sell.” If you’ll recall (sorry, we know you’d rather not), Shkreli was recently convicted of fraud after he outrageously spiked the price on vital medication for AIDS patients. He also bought a one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang album for $2 million that is almost certainly not the real deal. What, if anything, he’s learned from all this remains a mystery.
