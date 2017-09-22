Latest News from Vulture

1 min ago

Meghan Markle’s Ex-Husband Is Making the Pettiest Show on Earth

If there were a petty Olympics, this would take all the gold.

1:41 p.m.

Wu-Tang’s New Song Trolls Martin Shkreli, So Maybe He’ll Learn His Lesson

“My price hikin’ like the pills Martin Shkreli sell.”

1:15 p.m.

Introducing the Funny, Sad Songwriting of Phoebe Bridgers

Desolate moments, shower beers, and piercing breakups abound.

12:37 p.m.

A Guide to the Ricks and Mortys of the Rick and Morty Multiverse

Who is Evil Morty? Let’s explore the show’s alternate universes to make some guesses.

12:29 p.m.

Transparent Recap: The Fork Fork

Never say Transparent doesn’t have a wry sense of humor.

12:21 p.m.

The Secret Behind Battle of the Sexes’ Most Sensual Scene

How the filmmakers used an infamous relaxing technique to mesmerize you.

12:13 p.m.

What’s Leaving Netflix: October 2017

Blerg! What will we do without 30 Rock?

11:48 a.m.

Even Jay-Z Couldn’t Resist Watching a Leaked Game of Thrones Episode

“What you want me to do? People bootleg my albums. I’m old a little bit.”

11:08 a.m.

American Made Director Liman on Tom Cruise and the Plane-Crash Allegations

The families of three victims say his and Tom Cruise’s negligence contributed to the fatal accident.

11:07 a.m.

‘With All Disrespect,’ Jay-Z Thinks Trump Is a ‘Joke’

“I just think he’s not a very sophisticated man.”

11:00 a.m.

Showtime Nabs the Rights to Bill Clinton and James Patterson’s Forthcoming Novel

Get ready for The President Is Missing: The TV Series.

10:34 a.m.

Gaga: Five Foot Two Director on Filming Lady Gaga in Excruciating Pain

“For her to show that she, at her level with all her resources, is still unable to fix herself, she felt she needed to let people see that side.”

10:18 a.m.

Judi Dench Is Having a Ball of a Time Promoting Her New Movie

She’s learning to rap, playing with a fidget spinner, and answering who she’d rather.

10:13 a.m.

11 Delectable Armie Hammer Stories

Everything you ever wanted to know about the Call Me by Your Name star, and some things you maybe didn’t.

10:07 a.m.

Tom Cruise’s American Made Co-star Defends the Set’s Safety After Plane Crash

Sarah Wright Olsen says she’s heartbroken over the September 2015 crash that killed to pilots and injured a third.

9:49 a.m.

Here’s the Speech You Wish You Could Give Every Bad Date

Last night’s episode of Better Things offers the ultimate catharsis.

9:40 a.m.

A Netflix Children’s Show Is Now Also Asking: Who Drew the Dicks?

The production company behind the Netflix children’s show is taking legal action.

9:39 a.m.

Macklemore’s Latest Effort Falls Flat Without Ryan Lewis

This is paint-by-numbers pop-rap.

9:35 a.m.

Transparent Takes a Mostly Worthwhile Trip in Season 4

The Pfeffermans go to Israel. So do all of their problems.

9:25 a.m.

The 100 Hardest Video-Game Bosses, Ranked

From gods and zombies to a ship and a song, the one trait they all share is an ability to end your game swiftly.