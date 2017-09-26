Photo: Rob Kim/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

As Gen Y rock nostalgics continue to reminisce about the banner decade for the New York City rock scene that was the aughts (and a little after) thanks to Lizzy Goodman’s juicy new oral history of the Strokes, here’s more candy. Yeah Yeah Yeahs are reissuing their 2003 classic debut album Fever to Tell — and putting it back on vinyl for the first time in ten years for all you purists — with some special treats. On Monday, they shared a fuzzy unreleased demo called “Phone Jam,” which probably would be a jam if it didn’t sound like it was recorded over a call from prison. But today brings something better: The actual studio recording of “Shake It,” a leftover from the album that they’ve been playing since that era but never released. The reissue will also come with more demos, photos, and a mini-doc about their “near downfall.” So, yeah, there’s new Yeah Yeah Yeahs and an unpopular U.S. president is instigating more war? It’s like 2003 never left.