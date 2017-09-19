YouTuber Hank Green Is Writing His First Novel, Confusing People Who Thought John Green Was the Book-Writing Brother

By
Hank Green. Photo: Gage Skidmore/Flickr

You’ve probably heard of John Green, author of The Fault in Our Stars, Paper Towns, and several other young-adult novels, but have you heard of his younger brother Hank Green? (Yes, probably, the Greens are famous for the YouTube channel they run together.) Anyway, Hank’s trying out the whole novel thing with a new book he’s writing that will be out in the fall of 2018 called An Absolutely Remarkable Thing, which is, of course, about someone who gets famous on the internet. The character in question is April May, an art student who discovers a mysterious robot sculpture in New York, right before mysterious robot sculptures start appearing all over the world. “Every character in the book is a different version of me,” Green told the New York Times, presumably not referring to any of the robot sculptures.

Sources

YouTube Star Hank Green Will Publish His First Novel Next Year [New York Times]

Tags:

YouTuber Hank Green Is Writing a Novel About Internet Fame