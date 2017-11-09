Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Earlier this year, exceedingly famous YouTuber PewDiePie (also known as Felix Kjellberg) lost a deal with Disney’s Maker Studios over anti-Semitic comments and content that had previously appeared in his videos. Whatever lessons could have been learned from the incident apparently didn’t stick, as the gamer is now embroiled in yet another scandal following his use of a racist slur during a live stream of the game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. “What a fucking n—r,” Kjellberg commented about another player. “Sorry, but what the fuck?” He laughed and added, “I don’t mean that in a bad way.”

Sean Vanaman, game developer and co-founder of gaming company Campo Santo, subsequently tweeted the company’s plan to file a DMCA Takedown Notice, which is a copyright infringement complaint, in order to have footage of PewDiePie playing their game Firewatch removed from YouTube. “He’s worse than a closeted racist: he’s a propagator of despicable garbage that does real damage to the culture around this industry,” Vanaman said in a Twitter thread. “I’d urge other developers & will be reaching out to folks much larger than us to cut him off from the content that has made him a milionaire.”

