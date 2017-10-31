A Line Name-Checking Kevin Spacey in The Next This Is Us Has Been Cut

Photo: Hannes Magerstaedt/Getty Images for Bits & Pretzels

In the next episode of This Is Us viewers will see a flashback to the year 2008 in which Kevin (Justin Hartley) is struggling to find work as an actor. Kevin’s roommate, however, has just landed a role, and the part that Us fans won’t see is the roommate happily noting that his next gig is a Kevin Spacey movie. TVLine reports that in light of recent accusations of sexual misconduct against Spacey made by actor Anthony Rapp, NBC decided to revise the upcoming hour, called “The 20s”. According to an account Rapp gave to BuzzFeed, Spacey made sexual advances towards him when he was just 14 and Spacey was in his mid-20s. In response, Spacey did not deny the accusations, but instead said he did not remember the night in question, apologized to Rapp, and then came out as gay, a combination of admissions that has been met with harsh criticism.

The This Is Us decision comes on the same day that Netflix suspended production on House of Cards, which is currently filming its sixth season — a season that was declared to be its last just yesterday. The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has also rescinded plans to give the actor its Founders Award.