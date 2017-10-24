Photo: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images For NYFW: The Shows

Another woman has come forward alleging that Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her. In a press conference with Gloria Allred, former production assistant Mimi Haleyi says she continuously rebuffed Weinstein’s advances during professional meetings before he invited her to meet in person again at a loft in Soho, and took her into what looked like a child’s bedroom and had oral sex with her without her consent. Haleyi says she met Weinstein at the European premiere of The Aviator. The two stayed in touch, and even after a hotel meeting where she declined to give him as massage, she worked on a season of a Weinstein television project. Later, after Haleyi declined a trip to Paris with the studio boss, the two met in person in 2006. “He wouldn’t take no for an answer and backed me into a room which was not lit, but looked like a kids’ bedroom with kids’ drawings on the walls,” she recalled during the press conference. “He held me down on the bed, I tried to get him off me and kept asking him to stop but it was impossible. He was extremely persistent and physically overpowering. He then orally forced himself on me while I was on my period. He even pulled out my tampon. I was mortified.” Afterward, she said, Weinstein asked if she felt they were much closer, and she said no. Weinstein has now been accused of five dozen instances of sexual misconduct by actresses, assistants, and former employees, and has denied all the allegations.

Here is new Harvey Weinstein accuser Mimi Haleyi describing what happened to her in 2006. pic.twitter.com/ymAsdDtal3 — Alex Silverman (@AlexSilverman) October 24, 2017