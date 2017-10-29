Tyler Cornell, an actor who has appeared on Disney Channel’s Bizaardvark and Funny or Die’s Tales of Titans, is the latest person to come forward with allegations against former APA agent Tyler Grasham — this time in a complaint made directly to the Los Angeles Police Department. Grasham, who was fired from APA on October 20, has been accused of sexual assault by former child actor Blaise Godbe Lipman, film editor Lucas Ozarowski, and an unnamed third man. Orphan Black’s Jordan Gavaris, aspiring actor Brady Lindsey, and Lionsgate business and legal affairs manager Michael Podraza have also accused the former agent of sexual misconduct, including harassment and offers of career advancement in exchange for sexual favors.

Both Cornell’s representative and an LAPD spokesperson confirmed to THR that the actor had filed a crime report against the former agent. “There was a crime report that was taken against Tyler Grasham,” the LAPD said. “The incident occurred in early 2017. At this point, because of the nature of the offense, we have no further information to release. An investigation continues.” The LAPD elaborated on the charges to Deadline, saying, “It was a sodomy crime report.” Meanwhile, Grasham’s former agency has launched their own investigation into the claims made against him. “APA takes these allegations extremely seriously and is investigating this matter,” said an APA spokesperson.