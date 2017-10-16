Photo: Facebook/vuthuphuong99

Another day, another deeply perturbing story about Harvey Weinstein’s seemingly unending history of sexual misconduct. Vietnamese model and former actress Vu Thu Phuong is the latest woman to open up about a distressing altercation with the producer. “I believe that I can’t be silent anymore. It’s time that I liberate myself,” she wrote in a Facebook post, translated in Saigoneer. “It’s time that I can explain about the Shanghai failure and why I shelved my ‘American dream’ as well as the contract with Weinstein’s film company.”

In 2008, Phuong says, the now disgraced studio head expressed interest in her for a role in 2010’s Shanghai, a historical drama starring John Cusack and Gong Li. Disappointed after her role was all but excised from the final cut of the film, the actress agreed to meet with the producer about a possible opportunity in a future Weinstein Company film. Unfortunately, once Vuong arrived, Weinstein quickly tried to turn the meeting sexual. “Everything suddenly turned dark when I saw Mr. Harvey Weinstein standing before me with only a towel around his waist, smiling,” she alleges. He then purportedly attempted to convince Vuong to let him instruct her on how to properly perform in a sex scene, as there would be several in the film he fancied her for. “‘I can teach you, don’t worry. Many stars have also been through this,’” Vuong recalls Weinstein telling her. “‘Just treat this as necessary experiences so that you’ll have a stronger foundation in the future.’”

Appalled, the actress rejected his advances. “I was thinking at the moment that if he were to rape me or kill me, would anybody find out and stop him?,” Phuong wrote on Facebook. “It was an extremely horrifying feeling. My head was tensing up. It felt like my nerves would snap.” Rattled and embarrassed her big break in Shanghai had resulted in less than a cameo, Vuong went home the next say; she says the experience was part of the reason she later walked away from acting. “I decided that I didn’t want to sell myself to enter Hollywood,” says Vuong. She hopes other performers will continue to expose the entertainment industry’s sexual-harassment problem. “Weinstein should be punished for disrespecting and devaluing women,” she writes. “I encourage other females who were abused to tell their story to caution others.”