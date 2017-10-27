Allison Williams Joins Horror-Thriller The Perfection

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Do you miss the icy, poised Allison Williams from the end of this year’s Get Out, pointedly eating one dry Fruit Loop at a time? Maybe her upcoming turn as one of “two cello prodigies” in a story about “a sinister obsession” will satisfy your craving? According to Deadline, the Girls actress will star in Richard Spencer’s upcoming horror-thriller The Perfection. Based on the name alone, you just know Williams’ character isn’t one of your normal, laid-back cello prodigies with pleasant obsessions.

The film’s screenplay was written by Eric Charmelo, Nicole Snyder and Shepard, who worked with Williams as director of a dozen Girls episodes. While not much more is available on the film’s plot as of yet, Williams says cryptically, “Without spoiling it, I’ll just say this: We’ve all been talking about this movie — without realizing that we’ve been doing so. And I feel very fortunate and grateful to be able to take part in its realization.” Hmm, okay, so it could just be about our collective love of perfectly-performed cello music? Just kidding. There will definitely be a body crammed in that cello.