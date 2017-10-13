Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

As the personal toll of Harvey Weinstein’s alleged decades-long campaign of sexual harassment continues to climb, so too does the professional price. Amazon announced Friday that they will no longer be making David O. Russell’s untitled drama starring Julianne Moore and Robert De Niro; the project was a co-production with The Weinstein Company. “We support Amazon’s decision as in light of recent news and out of respect for all those affected we have decided together that it is best to not move forward with this show,” Russell, Moore and De Niro said in a joint statement following the decision. Meanwhile, Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner’s upcoming series, an anthology show about contemporary families who believe themselves to be descendants of the Russian Imperial family, will continue at Amazon minus TWC. As an Amazon Studios spokesperson confirmed to Variety in a release, “As for The Romanoffs, Amazon intends to move forward without the involvement of The Weinstein Company.”