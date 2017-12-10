Latest News from Vulture

26 mins ago

Seth Meyers Says Harvey Weinstein’s Comeback Plan Wouldn’t Work in a 1,000 Years

“Unlike real dinosaurs, no one is trying to bring back Harvey Weinstein.”

10:00 p.m.

Why Great News Made Tina Fey’s Character a Sexual Harasser

And why 30 Rock never made Jack Donaghy one.

10:00 p.m.

Why Tina Fey’s Great News Episode About Sexual Harassment Is So Good

In a darkly genius way, the NBC sitcom underlines why it’s so dangerous to defend men like Harvey Weinstein.

9:31 p.m.

Will & Grace Recap: Princess Dye Job

This episode is full of Will & Grace deep cuts.

9:00 p.m.

Amazon Exec Roy Price Is on Leave of Absence After Sexual Harassment Accusation

Amazon is also reviewing the projects they have with The Weinstein Company.

8:00 p.m.

Bruce Springsteen’s Broadway Show, Reviewed

Bruce Springsteen’s Broadway show is unlike anything he’s ever done before, but it still feels true to who he is.

6:14 p.m.

Man in the High Castle Producer Says Amazon Executive Harassed Her

The producer says Amazon investigated her allegation and she hasn’t had contact with the executive since.

6:11 p.m.

In the Heights Book Writer Asks Weinstein Company to Give Up the Film Rights

“As a woman, I can no longer do business with the Weinstein Company.”

5:08 p.m.

Emma Thompson Responds to Weinstein Allegations: He’s ‘the Top of the Iceberg’

“Maybe not to that degree, but do they all have to be as bad as him to make it count?”

5:00 p.m.

Rose McGowan Says Harvey Weinstein Raped Her, Finally Throwing Away the NDA

McGowan says a show she was working on for Amazon Studios was killed after she told the studio about her assault.

4:44 p.m.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Is One of TV’s Richest Ongoing Achievements

It’s a goddamn national treasure.

4:20 p.m.

The CW Is Rebooting Roswell to Center on a Daughter of Undocumented Immigrants

The Originals’ Carina MacKenzie is heading up the reboot.

4:07 p.m.

Queen Sugar Recap: Revelations

“Fruit of the Flower” lays out the truth about Lorna.

3:38 p.m.

The Simple, Goreless Joys of Happy Death Day

The movie is no big deal, but its Groundhog Day conceit is kind of irresistible.

3:20 p.m.

9 Fall Movies That May Have a Harvey Weinstein Headache

Whether Weinstein has his name on them or not, all of these films will now be subject to further scrutiny.

2:36 p.m.

Armie Hammer’s Call Me by Your Name Dancing Works With Any Song You Name

From “Green Light” to “Gasolina.”

1:43 p.m.

Riverdale’s Premiere Ratings Are Stunning — and Netflix May Be the Reason Why

It more than doubled its May finale tune-in.

1:30 p.m.

Harvey Weinstein Being Investigated for Sexual Assault by London Police

Police say the alleged assault happened in the 1980s.

12:57 p.m.

Linkin Park Share Carpool Karaoke Taped Just Before Chester Bennington’s Death

Taped with Ken Jeong six days before Chester Bennington’s suicide.

12:30 p.m.

How Luke Evans and Rebecca Hall Filmed Their Epic Sex Scene in Professor Marston

“Usually, you have to do it in total silence so the sound guy gets all your grunts and breaths.”