Latest News from Vulture

5:24 p.m.

George Saunders Wins the 2017 Man Booker Prize for Lincoln in the Bardo

The judging panel said the book “creates a vivid and lively evocation of the characters that populate this other world.”

4:49 p.m.

Amazon Exec Roy Price Has Resigned Amid Sexual-Harassment Accusations

He had previously been placed on a leave of absence.

4:25 p.m.

This Trick May Have Gotten Post Malone’s ‘Rockstar’ to No. 1

A sneaky looped version of “Rockstar” is racking up tons of views on YouTube.

4:22 p.m.

Will Smith’s New Song Is Absolutely Absurd

Who even knows why he decided to make an EDM song.

4:12 p.m.

Wu-Tang Clan’s The Saga Continues Is a Return to Form

Produced by RZA protégé Mathematics, the album draws on the formidable legacy of the group to create an updated version of their classic sound.

4:00 p.m.

UnReal Season 3 Trailer: Everlasting’s First Female Suitor Has Arrived

Returning to Lifetime February 26, 2018.

3:59 p.m.

Harvey Weinstein Resigns From Weinstein Company Board

He co-founded the company with his brother Bob in 2005, and was fired last week.

3:47 p.m.

Now Bob Weinstein Has Been Accused of Sexual Harassment, Too

Amanda Segel, an executive producer on The Mist, says the younger Weinstein kept asking her out despite repeated rejections.

3:44 p.m.

Mindhunter Is a Crime Drama That Lands at the Right Cultural Moment

The Netflix series is as much about the male psyche as it is about the crimes of its serial killers.

3:44 p.m.

Molly Ringwald Recalls Years of Sexual Harassment Early in Her Career

“At fourteen, a married film director stuck his tongue in my mouth on set.”

3:39 p.m.

Director Says Weinstein Recast His Lead Actress Because She Wasn’t ‘F*ckable’

Michael Caton-Jones, who was kicked off of B. Monkey, says Weinstein replaced Sophie Okonedo with accuser Asia Argento.

3:30 p.m.

Andrew Garfield Just Wants to Be Understood

“I’m getting choked up thinking about it because it’s still kind of fresh in me.”

2:00 p.m.

Watch the Teaser for Oxygen’s Dahmer on Dahmer: A Serial Killer Speaks

The two-part doc features new interviews with Jeffrey Dahmer’s father and stepmother, as well as two of his surviving victims.

1:59 p.m.

How Mindhunter Makes Serial Killers Feel Quaint

It harkens back to a time when the most disturbing thing about society was a thing we, the audience, already know well.

1:14 p.m.

Liam Gallagher on His New Album and Why He Forgot the Words to ‘Come Together’

“I thought we were doing ‘I Am the Walrus,’ but I got there and it was ‘Come Together.’ And then, yeah, I’d had a lot to drink as well.”

12:57 p.m.

The Han Solo Star Wars Movie Has a Pretty Obvious Title

It’s…

12:25 p.m.

Lena Headey Says She Was Harassed and Manhandled by Harvey Weinstein

Headey also said she was subject to “endless bullying” from Terry Gilliam on The Brothers Grimm.

12:20 p.m.

Todd Haynes on Wonderstruck, and Hearing About Carol Memes From His Boyfriend

His favorite is “Harold, they’re lesbians.”

11:25 a.m.

Cate Blanchett Can’t Stop Talking About Wrists

They are her favorite body part.

11:12 a.m.

Goodbye Christopher Robin Is Overfermented Honey

The tale of Christopher Robin Milne’s childhood lost is decent but overripe.