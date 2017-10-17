Less than a week after being placed on an indefinite leave of absence, Amazon Studio’s programming chief Roy Price has resigned from the company, according to a statement. His exit comes amid accusations from Man in the High Castle producer Isa Hackett that Price sexually harassed her during San Diego Comic-Con in 2015. She claimed that Price told her in a cab with another Amazon employee that she would “love his dick,” and later yelled “anal sex” in her ear at a party. Hackett reported both incidents to Amazon executives and the company launched an investigation which it said “addressed [the incidents] directly with those involved”; Price himself has not addressed the allegations. In addition to dealing with Price, Amazon has severed ties with the Weinstein Company projects it had in the pipeline prior to the mounting Harvey Weinstein allegations. Albert Cheng will continue as interim chief in place of Price.
