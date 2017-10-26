Latest News from Vulture

Rachel McAdams and Selma Blair Accuse Director James Toback of Sexual Harassment

Over 200 women have accused writer-director James Toback of sexual harassment.

2:16 p.m.

Queen Sugar Recap: Revelations

The best and most profound episode of the season so far.

1:56 p.m.

American Vandal Is Getting a Second Season, This Time With Rich Kids

The mockumentary will delve into a vandalism crime at a prep school in 2018.

1:40 p.m.

How Hocus Pocus Became an Enduring Halloween Hit

The 1993 Disney comedy has had a shockingly successful afterlife.

12:45 p.m.

Exploring Darius Rucker’s Impact on Modern Country Music

After selling millions of records as front man of Hootie and the Blowfish, Darius Rucker found success in the mostly white world of country music.

12:43 p.m.

Let Jeff Goldblum Make Your Day With These Creative Thor: Ragnarok Compliments

“I just, um uh uh uh, am stunned, uh uh, by her magnificence.”

12:31 p.m.

Barry Keoghan Wants to Creep You Out in The Killing of a Sacred Deer

The 25-year-old Dubliner is currently messing with audiences in The Killing of a Sacred Deer.

12:30 p.m.

New Marvel’s Runaways Trailer: Parents Just Don’t Understand Your Superpowers

Premiering on Hulu November 21.

12:29 p.m.

Trump Killed Ilana’s Orgasm on Broad City

But the self-proclaimed “cum queen” finds a creative way to get it back.

12:10 p.m.

Alec Baldwin Snaps at Writer on Twitter Over His Movie With James Toback

“So, of course the Decider wants to tar me with the Toback brush.”

11:58 a.m.

Megyn Kelly Slams Bill O’Reilly and Fox News’ HR Department on Late Night

“Ask yourself who keeps thank-you notes from nine years earlier and puts them in a file just in case he needs them?”

11:42 a.m.

Netflix Gives Stranger Things Its Very Own After-Show, Beyond Stranger Things

Hosted by Academy Award–winner and Community favorite Jim Rash.

11:30 a.m.

Drake, Who Has Enough Trophies, Reportedly Didn’t Submit More Life to Grammys

His very good playlist album won’t get any nominations.

11:25 a.m.

Are Eleven and the Demogorgon in Stranger Things Connected?

Watch this convincing fan theory and decide for yourself.

11:13 a.m.

The Best Thing to Watch at the Gym Is Silent Reruns of Charmed

It’s way better than the rictus grins and CGI weather patterns of morning TV.

10:46 a.m.

Shawn Levy on Why He Produced Stranger Things When Others Passed On It

And the bizarre odyssey of securing the rights to “Thriller.”

10:04 a.m.

SNL’s Julio Torres Has Some Halloween Costume Ideas for You, Like a Raccoon

If you’re working on a budget, just use whatever dreams and mythos you find lying around the house.

10:00 a.m.

Suburbicon Is Schizoid, Sanctimonious Pulp

To sum up my feelings about Suburbicon on the fly: Huh?

9:53 a.m.

Ashley Judd Isn’t Sure People Would’ve Believed Her Weinstein Story Years Ago

Judd tells the story of her meeting in Weinstein’s hotel room, and when he tried to set her up with his brother.

9:00 a.m.

Practical Magic Got Cursed by an Actual Witch. Is That Why It Bombed?

Director Griffin Dunne explains what happened after a real witch turned against the 1998 cult hit.