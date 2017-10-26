American Vandal Is Getting a Second Season, This Time With Rich Kids

California public schools aren’t the only educational institutions with penis-drawers. Just weeks after premiering its brilliant true-crime parody, Funny or Die has announced that American Vandal (itself a spoof of Serial) will be returning to Netflix for a second season. Once again utilizing close-ups on a yearbook, the teaser reveals that the next crime the mockumentary will dive into involves prep-school kids and one student who perhaps used his privilege to get away with murder —or, you know, spray painting a bunch of dicks somewhere. “Can you be born above the law?” the narrator asks over dramatic music. We’ll have to wait to find out in 2018.
