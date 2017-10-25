Andi Mack Introduces Disney Channel’s First Gay Storyline

During this week’s season two premiere of Disney Channel’s Andi Mack, one of the main characters will discover his sexual identity. In the episode, Andi Mack’s best friend, Cyrus, realizes that he might also have a crush on the same boy Andi is interested in. The 13 year-old tells his other pal, Buffy, about his feeling and embarks on what will be a season-long arc to discover, and eventually embrace, his gay identity. The plot is a first for the Mouse network, which reportedly consulted with child development experts to accurately portray the adolescent LGBTQ experience. The entertainment juggernaut aired it’s first same-sex kiss last year in Disney XD’s animated series Star vs. the Forces of Evil in a scene that featured many couples kissing at a concert.
