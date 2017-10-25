Latest News from Vulture

2 mins ago

Eminem (Probably) Revealed His Next Album’s Title With Fake Pharmaceutical Site

The website for “Revival” advertises a fake pharmaceutical with a lot of Eminem references.

Yesterday at 11:59 p.m.

Andi Mack Introduces Disney Channel’s First Gay Storyline

One of the main characters realizes that he’s attracted to other boys.

Yesterday at 11:03 p.m.

Mr. Robot Recap: An Unnecessary Detour

For the life of me, I don’t know why this episode exists.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Broad City Recap: Witchy Business

Thanks to the hellscape that is 2017, Ilana can’t even enjoy sex anymore.

Yesterday at 10:34 p.m.

You’re the Worst Recap: Nothing Is Ever My Fault

It’s like an episode of Full House, if everyone on Full House were sociopaths.

Yesterday at 10:27 p.m.

Weinstein Company Will Not Be Financially Saved by Colony Capital After All

After diving into the studio’s finances and assets, Colony Capital has reportedly decided not to give TWC a “cash infusion.”

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Recap: Welcome Back, Scumbag

After all these years, it’s still surreal to see Teresa and Danielle as allies.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Theater Review: People, Places & Things Shatters and Soars

Denise Gough is as great as people are saying she is.

Yesterday at 9:02 p.m.

A Movie’s Popularity Will Determine Ticket Prices at Some Regal Cinemas in 2018

Less popular movies and off-peak showtimes will become cheaper, while blockbusters and date nights will get more expensive.

Yesterday at 9:01 p.m.

Gabrielle Union Will Reportedly Star In A Bad Boys TV Show

What are you going to to when Gabrielle Union comes for you? Probably be very excited.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

Riverdale’s Cruising Storyline Finally Gives Kevin Keller Something to Do

Mysterious, sexy things are afoot in the Riverdale woods.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

Riverdale Recap: Lil’ Crime Stoppers

Archie’s vigilante Red Circle gang is extremely dumb.

Yesterday at 6:02 p.m.

Kristen Bell Says More Veronica Mars Is Coming

“If I have to do it as Murder She Wrote at 80, we’re going to do it. It’s going to happen.”

Yesterday at 5:52 p.m.

Thor: Ragnarok’s Deadpan, Camp Comedy Makes It the Best Marvel Movie Yet

Taika Waititi’s sensibilities elevate it into the stratosphere; the cookie-cutter plot brings it back down to Earth.

Yesterday at 5:50 p.m.

Mindhunter Recap: The Lives of Others

We finally get a glimpse at Dr. Carr’s life outside of her work.

Yesterday at 5:40 p.m.

Ryan Murphy’s Pose Makes History by Casting Five Trans Actors

The show has assembled the largest-ever cast of transgender actors in series-regular roles for a scripted series.

Yesterday at 5:20 p.m.

Corey Feldman Is Crowdfunding a Film to Expose Child Sexual Abuse in Hollywood

“I believe that I can also bring down, potentially, a pedophile ring that I have been aware of since I was a child,” he says in his Indiegogo video.

Yesterday at 5:02 p.m.

Wind River Severs Ties With Weinstein Company Ahead of Awards Season

Leap and Tulip Fever will also remove the Weinstein Company’s name from their home-video releases.

Yesterday at 3:54 p.m.

Actress Natassia Malthe Says Harvey Weinstein Forced Her to Have Sex With Him

Actress Natassia Malthe says Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her and later asked that she participate in a threesome.

Yesterday at 3:22 p.m.

The 15 Greatest Witch Movies of All Time

From The Craft to The Wizard of Oz to The Witches.