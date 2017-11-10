Anderson Cooper’s friend Andy Cohen is replacing his ex-friend Kathy Griffin on CNN’s New Year’s Eve celebration. The network cut ties with Griffin back in May over a graphic photo shoot in which she posed with a prop of President Trump’s severed head. Griffin apologized for the stunt and then later decided she was no longer very sorry for doing it. Cooper publicly repudiated Griffin’s act, and though he has said that he still considers her a friend, according to the Cut , Griffin has told him that she believes their friendship is over. Cohen and Cooper have been friends for more than 25 years and toured the country together. “Andy is the life of the party wherever he goes, and what bigger party is there than New Year’s Eve?” Cooper said in a statement. “It is going to be a blast!”
Comments