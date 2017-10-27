Andy Cohen, Who Definitely Knows Who Kathy Griffin Is, Pretends Not To

Another victim of Kathy Griffin’s Trump beheading photo scandal (which has already claimed her friendship with Anderson Cooper) seems to be Andy Cohen’s memory of Griffin’s existence. Ambushed by TMZ at LAX, Andy Cohen, who will replace Griffin as Cooper’s New Year’s Eve co-host on CNN, pretended not to remember who Griffin was, in an attempt to pull a Mariah Carey. Griffin, however, still remembers Cohen, as she made clear on Twitter, pointing out that he was her boss at Bravo. She claimed that he “treated me like a dog” and was “misogynistic.” Please, Kathy, livetweet CNN’s New Year’s Eve.
