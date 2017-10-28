Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

Anthony Bourdain’s girlfriend, the actress and director Asia Argento, has been one of the 60-plus women to publicly accuse Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment and assault over the past month — she alleges that Weinstein raped her in his hotel room when she was 21. In the midst of these dozens of women coming forward, Bourdain has been a vocal supporter of their respective stories and a detractor against Weinstein, and he’s now setting his aim on someone he believes is complicit with the Hollywood mogul getting away with this behavior for all of these years: Quentin Tarantino. Attending the annual Produced By New York conference, Bourdain weaved in some insults against the director while explaining why he once rejected a tantalizing television offer because he thought a network executive was an “asshole” in every sense of the word. “It would have eaten us alive. It would have destroyed everything — everything that makes us good, everything that makes us happy, our quality of life,” he explained, according to Deadline. “It would have been a lethal compromise, a slow-acting poison that would have eaten away our souls until we ended up like Quentin Taratino living a life of complicity and shame and compromise.”

While Tarantino — who is one of the Weinstein Company’s most prominent directors — originally claimed to be “stunned and heartbroken” over the Weinstein scandal, he later admitted he had known about it all along. “I knew enough to do more than I did,” Tarantino said. “I wish I had taken responsibility for what I heard. If I had done the work I should have done then, I would have had to not work with him.” He’s also now urging his fellow men in Hollywood to speak up and not be, yup, complicit.