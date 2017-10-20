Hollywood Agent Accused of Sexual Assault Fired From Agency

Photo: Getty Images

Hollywood agent Tyler Grasham has been fired from talent agency APA following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, The Wrap reports. “Tyler Grasham’s employment with APA has been terminated effective immediately,” APA spokesperson Manfred Westphal told the site. Grasham was placed on a leave of absence earlier Friday, as the agency said it would look into his conduct after two men, including former actor Blaise Godbe Lipman, accused him of sexually assaulting them. Lipman said the alleged assault occurred when he was a teen. On Friday, Orphan Black’s Jordan Gavaris tweeted that Grasham had repeatedly harassed him about his sexual orientation when he was 21, and threatened his career if he didn’t sign to APA. According to Deadline, a third man who has not been identified has come forward to accuse Grasham of sexual assault. The Wrap previously reported that other agents at APA had repeatedly reported Grasham to the company’s HR department for allegedly misleading young actors into thinking he would sign them. Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard and Descendants’ Cameron Boyce dropped Grasham following the allegations.