Armie Hammer’s Call Me by Your Name Dancing Works With Any Song You Name

Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet spend a portion of the film Call Me by Your Name dancing to “Love My Way” by the Psychedelic Furs. It’s such a nice thing to watch that Sony Pictures Classics has even released a clip of it online. Watch it now. It will be 42 seconds well-spent. But what if those 42 seconds could be improved? I know this is a doubtful proposition, but let’s continue this thought experiment: What if Armie Hammer wasn’t just dad-dancing to “Love My Way,” but any song you so desired Armie Hammer to dance to? Welcome to @armiedancingto, a Twitter account dedicated to Hammer (and Chalamet) dancing to a collection of different pop songs.

gasolina by daddy yankee pic.twitter.com/NfKfF3Jmhs — armie dancing to (@armiedancingto) October 12, 2017

green light by lorde pic.twitter.com/8dHrsHeJIp — armie dancing to (@armiedancingto) October 12, 2017

futile devices by sufjan stevens pic.twitter.com/PochydqQU1 — armie dancing to (@armiedancingto) October 11, 2017

lost in your light (feat. miguel) by dua lipa pic.twitter.com/DD1pM4O32 — armie dancing to (@armiedancingto) October 12, 2017

Not to step on @armiedancingto’s toes, but if given the option to request other versions of this scene, we would love to see “New Rules,” “Hold Up,” “Bodak Yellow,” “I Love You Always Forever” by Betty Who, “Store” by Carly Rae Jepsen,” “All the Wasted Time” from Parade, the cover of “Gyspy” from Gypsy, and “Call Your Girlfriend,” which might be painfully perfect.